As of today, 11 August, arrivals in Bulgaria from the United Arab Emirates are not required to have a negative PCR test, states an order by the Minister of Health Prof. Kostadin Angelov from today.

116 new COVID-19 cases confirmed

A negative PCR test is not required of persons arriving in Bulgaria from the countries members of the EU, the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland, the Schengen area countries, as well as Australia, Canada, Georgia, Japan, New Zealand, Rwanda, the Republic of Korea, Thailand, Tunisia, Uruguay and Ukraine. They are not subject to 14-day quarantine either.