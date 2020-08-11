Prime Minister Boyko Borissov announced he had made decisions which he describes as “tough”.

He made the statement in a live stream on Facebook while inspecting Europe motorway in his jeep. He did not say what these decisions were but made it clear they would soon be announced.

“It is important to make the decisions which are tough. I have made mine,” Borissov said.

Today’s statement by the prime minister comes amidst the continuing anti-government protests and blockades by protesters of key intersections in Sofia and Varna.