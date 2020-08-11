The huge fire in Sakar Mountain in Bulgaria has been extinguished. It has raged for four days spreading to about 100,000 decares of farmland, pastures and woodland. No people have been injured.

State of emergency has been declared in five municipalities and it will remain in force because of the serious risk of new fires.

More than 200 people – volunteers, firefighters, forestry workers, soldiers, as well as a military helicopter joined the efforts to put out the fire on the border between Bulgaria and Turkey. It was caused by a live cigarette end thrown by a truck driver.