Bulgaria’s ruling party GERB deposits the proposal for a new Constitution on Monday. That was announced by the Prime Minister Boyko Borissov in a live video posted on his official Facebook profile.

"We contacted our coalition partners and asked for meetings. I realized that they also have some suggestions. On September 2 we have to submit a total of 120 signatures,” Borissov explained. He said to his coleeagues to talk to all parties represented in the parliament.

"People want justice, to rule, to have maximum representation. The only way to do that is with a new Constitution," Prime Minister commented.