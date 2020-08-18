100 tons of pesticides, a large part of which buried on the territory of the entire country were found during inspections for improperly stored plant protection products.

A large part of the hazardous chemicals had been left in warehouses after the liquidation of the former state-run cooperatives and land restitution. The chemicals subsequently became private property or were left unattended, which, with the passage of years, increased the risk of environmental pollution.

The inspection by the Ministry of Environment and Water ascertained that four of these warehouses had been cleared and one is supposed to be cleared of pesticides by the end of August 2020. The buildings of three of the hazardous warehouses are in good condition, the rest and abandoned and dilapidated.