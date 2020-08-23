“The totalitarian regimes ruined millions of lives. Violence and cruelty through which fundamental freedoms were tramped upon have no place in today’s world!”, Bulgaria’s Premier Boyko Borissov wrote on Facebook on occasion of August 23- the European Day of Remembrance for Victims of Totalitarian Regimes.

“There is neither place for National Socialism and Communism, nor for revenge and division”, Premier Borissov further wrote adding that clenched fists and tension caused intentionally between citizens are not symbol of democracy.

“I believe that order, development and understanding are achieved through dialogue, not through raised fists! Let us defend them with deeds”, Premier Borissov added.