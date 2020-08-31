Bulgaria’s Prime Minister Boyko Borissov met with US Deputy Assistant Secretary of State for European and Eurasian Affairs Matthew Boyce before the beginning of 15th Bled Strategic Forum in Slovenia on Monday.

Borissov and Boyce discussed the "Three Seas" initiative in which Bulgaria is participating along with 11 other European countries. Bulgaria's Prime Minister underlined the importance of the initiative as a pragmatic platform for trade and economic co-operation.

Borissov said there are a lot of benefits by the integration of the countries in the region between the Baltic, Adriatic and Black Seas and creating greater connectivity between them on the North-South line in the areas of energy, transport, communications, information technology and business.

Prime Minister praised the first session of the Bulgaria-US Strategic Dialogue held in Sofia in January.