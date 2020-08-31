Bulgaria's party Movement for Rights and Freedoms will not support GERB for a new constitution and for convening a Grand National Assembly. This was announced by the chairman of the party Mustafa Karadaya on Monday.

According to the MRF the draft constitution submitted by the rulling party is "a blow against democracy and statehood".

"The project denies universal values ​​- freedom, peace, humanism, equality, justice and tolerance, and does not meet the stated request for a restart," Karadaya said.

"The new constitution must be adopted as a new social contract, after calm debates, in normal political times," he added.