Bulgarian citizens who live in Great Britain but have not received permanent residence yet are completely protected by the Agreement on Great Britain’s Withdrawal from the EU. That was announced by Bulgaria’s Minister of Foreign Affairs Ekaterina Zaharieva during the parliamentary session ot Friday.

"They will be able to continue residing in the UK and will acquire rights for permanent residence after their fifth year in Great Britain," Zaharieva explained.

Bulgarians who arrive in the country by the end of 2020 will have the same rights and obligations.