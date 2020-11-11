Пожар е избухнал тази сутрин в бежанския лагер на остров Самос, съобщи „Катимерини“, цитиран от БГНЕС. Изпратени са 18 пожарникари с 9 пожарни коли да потушат огъня.

New fire raging in #tefugee camp in #Samos Apparently this time it broke inside the camp. Video was sent to me by asylum seeker there pic.twitter.com/vrVoZSEUYt — Giorgos Christides (@g_christides) November 11, 2020

The fire that broke out this morning at the reception centre of Samos island is reportedly extinguished. No serious injuries reported so far. (1/3) pic.twitter.com/IY60pRQOvX — UNHCR Greece (@UNHCRGreece) November 11, 2020

Размерът на щетите все още не е известнен. До момента не са получени и съобщения за ранени.

Властите не разполагат с информация относно причините за пожара в лагера Вати, в който са приютени около 4 200 души

I am told by #Samos fire service the fire at the #refugee camp has subsided substantially Footage sent to me is of asylum seekers helping in the extinguishing effort. No wounded reported so far at the local hospital. Greek media report fire started at the camp’s cooking facility pic.twitter.com/mPIky05T6W — Giorgos Christides (@g_christides) November 11, 2020