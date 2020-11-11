Изпратени са 18 пожарникари с 9 пожарни коли

Пожар е избухнал тази сутрин в бежанския лагер на остров Самос, съобщи „Катимерини“, цитиран от БГНЕС. Изпратени са 18 пожарникари с 9 пожарни коли да потушат огъня.

СЛЕД ПОЖАРА НА ЛЕСБОС: 2000 мигранти ще живеят на кораби

Размерът на щетите все още не е известнен. До момента не са получени и съобщения за ранени.

Властите не разполагат с информация относно причините за пожара в лагера Вати, в който са приютени около 4 200 души

Пожар унищожи най-големия бежански лагер на остров Лесбос

