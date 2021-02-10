Bulgaria’s President Rumen Radev has vetoed amendments to the Penal Procedure Code introducing the figure of a Special Prosecutor to investigate the Prosecutor General. In President Radev’s view, the amendments do not offer fair and sustainable solution to the problem regarding the lack of effective investigation against an acting Chief Prosecutor or his deputy.

According to the legislation, the prosecutor investigating the Prosecutor General or his deputy is part of the Prosecutor’s Office, but his actions, like the actions of Bulgaria’s Chief Prosecutor, are not subject to hierarchical control. In his motifs, President Radev stated that when some prosecutorial decisions are made outside the system of hierarchical control, they may easily be used to exert unlawful influence on the Prosecutor General, his deputies and ordinary prosecutors.