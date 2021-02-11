913 is the number of new COVID-19 registered in Bulgaria over the past 24 hours out of 10,164 tests performed. The highest number of newly registered cases is in Sofia - 260, followed by Plovdiv with 94 cases, indicate data of the Single Coronavirus Information Portal.

22,236 is the number of active cases, 3,230 coronavirus patients are being treated in hospital, of them 273 are in intensive care. 697 have recovered over the past 24 hours and 45 have died.

66,163 people have so far been vaccinated, of them 3,735 in the past 24 hours.