The Ministers of Health and of Education Prof. Kostadin Angelov and Krasimir Valchev discussed, with representatives of parent organizations, plans to test children using antigen tests.

The aim of the testing is to take a “snapshot” of the spread of coronavirus at schools after in-person schooling was partially restored. This will guarantee the environment is as safe as possible so in-person education may continue, the Ministry of Education said after the meeting.

The testing will be of pupils from the 1st to the 12th grade, it will be voluntary and with parental consent. There will be no testing at kindergartens. PCR tests will be appointed after the antigen tests only by authorization of a medical practitioner.