Bulgarian Prime Minister Boyko Borissov has talked on the phone with Austrian Chancellor Sebastian Kurz. PM Borissov has backed the chancellor's initiative for a check on the supply and distribution of vaccines agreed by the European Commission.

Bulgaria wants the principles adopted at the European Council on January 21 implemented. Back then it was decided that vaccines in the EU would be delivered simultaneously and proportionately to the population of the Member States.

"We know that we are stronger when we are united and no country will be protected from Covid-19, if all of us are not safe," Borissov said. According to him, it was a matter of solidarity for everyone in the EU to have equal access to vaccines, BTA reported.