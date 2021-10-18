The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Bulgaria reached 540,619, after 5,683 tests identified

1,000 new infections on Sunday. The test positivity rate now stands at 17.6 per cent.



A total of 43 fatalities were reported, and the death toll now adds up to 22,274. A total of 86.6 per cent of newly infected people and 95.35 of those who died were not vaccinated.



A total of 167 patients have been admitted to hostpial on Sunday, of whom 88.62 are not vaccinated. The number of hospitalized patients currently stands at 6,074, of whom 512 are in intensive care. The active cases are 60,485.



A total of 504 people have recovered from the infection on Sunday, bringing the total number of recoveries to 457,860.



A total of 1,791 vaccines were administered Sunday, bringing the total number of doses to 2,628,498. A total of 1,384,919 people have completed their immunization cycle, of whom 7,980 have received a booster jab.