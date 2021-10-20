The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Bulgaria reached 550,555, after 22,264 tests identified

4,957 newly infected persons on Tuesday, of whom 84.91 per cent are unvaccinated.



Sofia City Region tops the list of new cases with 1,426 positive tests, followed by Plovdiv Region with 479 cases and Varna Region with 366 cases.



The active cases are 65,331. Currently, the hospitalized patients number 6,377, including 558 in intensive care. Of the 895 newly hospitalized patients, 89.61 per cent are unvaccinated.



Another 2,743 COVID-19 patients recovered over the last 24 hours, bringing the total to 462,612.



A total of 124 fatalities were reported, of whom 95.16 per cent were unvaccinated, and the death toll now adds up to 22,612.



With 9,097 new inoculations over the last 24 hours, 2,643,788 vaccine doses have been administered so far, 1,393,292 people are fully vaccinated and 9,311 people have received a booster dose.