A total of 4 522 new COVID-19 cases have been registered in Bulgaria in the last 24 hours. 107 more infected people died.

Those hospitalized аре 6 494 including 567 in intensive care units. 970 patients have been cured in the past 24 hours.

The newly registered vaccinated people are 13 484 so the total number of the doses administered in Bulgaria so far has reached 2 657 271.