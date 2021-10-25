A total of 1 370 new COVID-19 have been confirmed in Bulgaria in the last 24 hours. 10 554 tests have been performed.

6,912 infected people are in hospitals across the country, 600 of them - in intensive care units.

536 more patients have been cured in the past 24 hours. The number of fatalities from coronavirus in Bulgaria has already reached 23,073. 40 of them were registered yesterday.

The number of doses administered against COVID-19 in Bulgaria so far is 2 728 389, 7 156 - in the last 24 hours.