A record high number of new coronavirus cases and fatalities have been registered in Bulgaria in the last 24 hours. The newly infected people are 5863 - the most in the country since the beginning of the pandemic. Those who lost the battle with the virus were 243.

7,128 are the hospitalized people, 608 of them - in intensive care units. 2,022 more people were reported as cured.

15,166 doses of COVID-19 vaccines have been adinistered in the last 24 hours bringing their total number to 2 743 549.