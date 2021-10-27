The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Bulgaria reached 582,122, after 50,356 tests identified

6,816 new infections on Tuesday. The test positivity rate now stands at 13.5 per cent.



Sofia City Region tops the list of new cases with 1,918 positive tests, followed by Plovdiv Region with 630 cases and Varna Region with 530.



The active cases are 87,279. Currently, the hospitalized patients number 7,325, including 608 in intensive care.



The infected medical staff have reached 15,593. Another 23,23 COVID-19 patients have recovered over the last 24 hours, bringing the total to 471,403.



A hundred and twenty-four fatalities were reported, and the death toll now adds up to 23,440.



With 26,327 new inoculations over the last 24 hours, 2,775,555 vaccine doses have been administered so far and 1,466,012 people are fully vaccinated, and 14,254 have received a booster jab.