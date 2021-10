A total of 5643 cases of COVID-19 have been registered in Bulgaria in the last 24 hours. Now the active cases are 90,543.

The infected people hospitalized across the coutry are 7373, 607 of them - in intensive care wards.

154 more patients died yesterday. Those cured are 2225.

The total number of vaccine doses administered in Bulgaria has reached 2,800,965, 25,424 taken in the past 24 hours.