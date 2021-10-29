The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Bulgaria reached 592,943, after 49,300 tests identified 5,178 new infections on Thursday, of whom 87.41 per cent are unvaccinated, according to data posted on https://coronavirus.bg/. The test positivity rate now stands at 10.5 per cent.

Sofia City Region tops the list of new cases with 1,457 positive tests, followed by Plovdiv Region with 475 cases and Varna Region with 428 cases.

The active cases are 93,276. Currently, the hospitalized patients number 7,553, including 656 in intensive care. Of the 897 newly hospitalized patients, 91.08 per cent are unvaccinated.

A total of 124 fatalities were reported, of whom 93.55 per cent were not vaccinated, and the death toll now adds up to 23,718.

Another 2,321 COVID-19 patients recovered over the last 24 hours, bringing the total to 475,949.

With 23,395 new inoculations over the last 24 hours, 2,824,345 vaccine doses have been administered so far, 1,491,628 people are fully vaccinated and 16,391 people have received a booster dose.

During a discussion with the public on Facebook, Prime Minister Stefan Yanev said the caretaker cabinet was sparing no effort to avoid a complete lockdown. "The peak of infections is probably being curbed so as to reach some plateau. The good news is that the daily number of people taking COVID tests has soared to 50,000 or 60,000," said Yanev.