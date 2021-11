A total of 1457 new COVID-19 cases have been registered in Bulgaria in the last 24 hours. 16 968 tests have been performed.

The patients hospitalized are 7973, 680 of them - in intensive care units. 600 infected people were cured.

Those who lost the battle with the virus yesterday were 81.

The number of doses of the vaccines against coronavirus administered has already reached 2 860 195, 4979 of them - in the past 24 hours.