Bulgaria has registered record high number of daily COVID fatalities. A total of 310 infected people lost the battle with the virus, data from the National Information System showed on Tuesday morning.

The newly confirmed cases are 6007 as 49 862 tests have been performed.

8 030 are the patients with COVID-19 who are hospitalized across the country, 669 of them - in intensive care units. 3 009 more infected people have been cured for the last 24 hours.

14 545 vaccine doses were administered on Monday. A total of 1 518 989 citizens of Bulgaria are now fully vaccinated.