The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Bulgaria reached 662,739, after 41,242 tests identified 3,869 new infections on Tuesday, some 85 per cent of which were of unvaccinated. The test positivity rate now stands at 9.38 per cent.

Sofia City Region tops the list of new cases with 735 positive tests, followed by Plovdiv with 348 cases and Varna with 292.

The active cases are 111,662. Currently, the hospitalized patients number is 7,737, including 767 in intensive care. Of the 779 new hospital admissions, 88.45 per cent were not vaccinated.

The infected medical staff have reached 16,857.

Another 4,193 COVID-19 patients have recovered over the last 24 hours, bringing the total to 524,401.

A total of 121 fatalities were reported (90.08 per cent unvaccinated), and the death toll now adds up to 26,676.

With 22,153 new inoculations over the last 24 hours, 3,108,947 vaccine doses have been administered so far and 1,647,300 people are fully vaccinated, and 47,868 have received a booster jab.