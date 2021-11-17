Climate change multiplies crises and this should be taken account of, caretaker Defence Minister Georgi Panayotov said, addressing an online international conference on Addressing global challenges: NATO's approach to climate change on Wednesday.

The hybrid-format forum was organized jointly by the Sofia Security Forum, the NATO Crisis Management and Disaster Response Centre of Excellence (CMDR COE) with the support of NATO's Public Diplomacy Division, BTA reported.



Panayotov noted that climate change is very important for both lifestyle and security, and consequently important to NATO. The NATO Action Plan on climate change was adopted in June, he noted. NATO can raise awareness and there will be annual assessment of the relation between climate change and security, an assessment of resulting threats, of the technological climate change impact and study capacity of the allies.



The minister also noted the benefit of RES electricity and augmented reality simulator training without diminishing the readiness of the armed forces or compromising on ability.



Deputy Assistant Secretary General for Emerging Security Challenges James Appathurai also stressed on adaptation. Adaptation is called for, staff training should be adapted, equipment should be inspected, a better environment should be created in which the forces would work, he commented, adding that NATO has an ecosystem of innovations. In his opinion, the best allied practices should be reviewed and those should be shared.