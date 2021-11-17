73 Bulgarians entered the prestigious list of the world's best scientists for 2021 of Stanford University, USA. Researchers from Sofia University "St. Kliment Ohridski”, the Bulgarian Academy of Sciences and other Bulgarian universities are amond those who present in the ranking.

One of them is Bulgaria's current Education Minister Acad. Nikolay Denkov. In the last year's list of Stanford University there were 50 Bulgarian scientists, BTA reported.

