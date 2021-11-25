The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Bulgaria reached 682,552, after 29,503 tests identified 2,569 new infections on Wednesday, 80.11 per cent of which were of unvaccinated persons. The test positivity rate now stands at 8.7 per cent.



Sofia City Region tops the list of new cases with 674 positive tests, followed by Plovdiv with 219 cases and Varna with 174.



The active cases are 105,929. Currently, the hospitalized patients number 6,846, including 797 in intensive care. Of the 687 hospital admissions, 87.77 per cent were not vaccinated.



The infected medical staff have reached 17,196, with 43 new cases detected.



Another 3,092 COVID-19 patients have recovered over the last 24 hours, bringing the total to 548,845.



120 fatalities were reported (95 per cent unvaccinated), and the death toll now adds up to 27,778.



With 19,744 new inoculations over the last 24 hours, 3,241,333 vaccine doses have been administered so far and 1,725,730 people are fully vaccinated, and 73,985 have received a booster jab.