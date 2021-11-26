The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Bulgaria reached 684,922, after 30,737 tests identified 2,370 new infections on Thursday, 79.83 per cent of which were of unvaccinated persons. The test positivity rate now stands at 7.71 per cent.



The active cases are 105,178. Currently, the hospitalized patients number 6,758, including 787 in intensive care. Of the 609 hospital admissions, 83.91 per cent were not vaccinated.



A total of 113 fatalities were reported (89.38 per cent unvaccinated). A total of 21,122 vaccines were administered.