The district of Sofia-city district has entered the red COVID zone, a map published on the Unified Information Portal shows.

It is expected the capital to be followed by Burgas and Varna in the next days.

Meanwhile five more areas in Bulgaria - Kyustendil, Lovech, Silistra, Sliven and Haskovo, have moved into the yellow zone.

The total morbidity for the country in the last seven days has increased by 43% compared to the previous week.