The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Bulgaria reached 1,184,846 after 1,666 tests identified 417 new infections on Sunday. The test positivity rate for the day was 25.03%.

The active cases number 12,122. There are 597 hospitalized patients with COVID-19 in the country. This includes 24 persons admitted to hospital on Sunday, 87.5% of them unvaccinated, and 32 persons in intensive care.

Another 82 people recovered from the disease in the last 24 hours, putting the total number of recoveries to 1,135,430.

Three patients died on Sunday, all unvaccinated, and the death toll now stands at 37,294.

A total of 101 vaccine doses were administered on Sunday, bringing the total of shots against COVID-19 administered in Bulgaria to 4,439,656. A total of 18,469 people have received a second booster.