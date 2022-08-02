New anti-COVID measures are being introduced in Sofia as of August 4. They will be valid for a period of 30 days.

People must wear face masks inside enclosed public spaces - hospitals, clinics, pharmacies, opticians’, specialized social service institutions, administrative offices, stores, public transport vehicles, Sofia airport and subway stations.

Employers are advised to switch to remote work.

The order of Sofia Regional Health Inspectorate also states that visits to medical facilities for hospital care and hospices will be limited. Visits will be allowed only if the patient's stay is longer than five days.