The GERB-UDF coalition Thursday filed with the Central Election Commission its papers and more than 37,000 signatures to register for the October 2 snap parliamentary elections.

GERB deputy leader Tomislav Donchev said the coalition would seek to regain the Bulgarians' trust. "We will propose solutions to all crises, we will act responsibly because the political process largely depends on us, whether in office or in opposition," he said.

"We very much want to see the end of political charlatanism in Bulgaria when words do not mean what they say. Words in politics should carry weight," said Donchev.