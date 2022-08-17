The Haskovo Prosecution Office has charged H.A., a 38-year-old man holding dual French and Turkish nationality, with smuggling 104.940 kg of heroin and 0.090 kg of hashish or an aggregate value of BGN 9,445,050, the Bulgarian prosecution service said in a press release on Wednesday.

The suspect's car was thoroughly inspected when he entered Bulgaria at the Kapitan Andreevo Checkpoint from Turkey en route to France on August 15. The inspectors found 201 packets in secret compartments below the front seats of the vehicle and in the spare tire. The powder in 209 of the packets tested positive for heroin and in one packet for hashish.

The smuggled narcotic drugs and the car have been impounded. The man has been detained for 72 hours. An investigation into the case is in progress.