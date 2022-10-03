A total of seven parties and coalitions enter the 48th National Assembly after the October 2 snap elections in Bulgaria. That shows data of the Central Electoral Commission with 100% of the tally sheets having been processed.

Here are the results: GERB-SDS - 25.33%; We Continue the Change - 20.20%; MRF - 13.76%; Vazrazhdane - 10.17%; BSP for Bulgaria - 9.30%; Democratic Bulgaria - 7.44%; Bulgarian Rise - 4.63%.

There is Such a People (ITN) does not pass the 4% threshold to enter parliament. Slavi Trifonov's party gets 3.83% of the votes.

A total of 87,634 people of those who voted chose the option "I do not support anyone".