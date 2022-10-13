The GERB - UDF coalition proposes the parties in the 48th National Assembly invite the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy to make a live video address to the MPs during the Parliament’s opening session, the coalition’s press centre said Thursday.

The coalition has already submitted a letter to the parliament's secretary general, which demands that a working meeting be convened between all parliamentary groups on October 14, at 1:00 p.m. GERB-UDF propose to discuss at this meeting the possibilities of inviting Zelenskyy, as well as the need for technical organisation of the event.

Earlier on Thursday, there was a meeting in the National Assembly between all political forces in Parliament at the request of the Democratic Bulgaria coalition. The occasion was the insistence of some of the parties that Russian Ambassador Eleonora Mitrofanova should not be among the officials invited for the Parliament's opening.

Democratic Bulgaria, GERB-UDF and Continue the Change supported the proposal that Mitrofanova should not be invited. BSP for Bulgaria and Vazrazhdane have objected. Bulgarian Rise said they would stick to the common European position.