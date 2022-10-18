Armenia’s President Vahagn Khachaturyan is on a visit to Bulgaria at the invitation of his Bulgarian counterpart Rumen Radev.

During their meeting on Tuesday, they highlighted boosting of economic and investment cooperation as a priority in bilateral relations.

After the talks the two heads of state signed a protocol for establishment of the Armenian-Bulgarian Chamber of Commerce and Economy.

During his visit to Bulgaria, which continues until October 20, President Khachaturyan will deliver a lecture at the Sofia University "St. Kliment Ohridski".