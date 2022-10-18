The World Bank will consult Bulgaria on some investment projects and reforms that have been delayed for years. That was said by the Deputy Prime Minister for EU Funds Management Atanas Pekanov on the air of BNR.

"The implementation of the Recovery and Resilience Plan in Bulgaria has entered a key phase," Pekanov underlined.

According to him, the political instability is an obstacle to Bulgaria's accession to the eurozone and a regular government should be formed soon.