With the passing of the Christmas and New Year holidays, a frequent sight in Bulgarian cities is old Christmas trees sticking out of or lying next to garbage containers. The zoos in Varna (on the Black Sea) and Dobrich (Northeastern Bulgaria) are offering a way to minimize this waste by accepting old Christmas trees for their animals.

The donated trees are used as food for grass-eating animals and rodents, since the greenery contains precious nutrients. The old Christmas trees also serve as a playground for monkeys and a hiding place for birds.

Varna Zoo is conducting its Second Life for Christmas Threes campaign for a tenth year in a row. Anyone interested can leave their Christmas tree at the entry cash desk every day from 9 am to 4:30 pm.

Zoo Centre Dobrich also calls on citizens to donate their old Christmas trees. The nature and animal conservation centre accepts potted trees as well, which are planted at a specially designated area within the centre. Donations can be made from 10 am to 5 pm Tuesday through Sunday.

Last January, Irina Sahatchieva from Sofia Zoo told Bulgarian National Radio that the zoo does not accept old Christmas trees because only certified food is given to the animals there. She warned that these trees, previously decorated with various materials for the holidays, could pose a veterinary and sanitary problem.