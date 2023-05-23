On Sunday evening, the finale of “Your Face Sounds Familiar”, Bulgaria’s most watched TV show, closed NOVA’s spring television season. The finale scored the highest rating in the media’s history. With an audience share of over 30% of the 18-49 demographic, NOVA set an absolute record in its history. Its lead ahead of the second-ranked TV station is also record high, with the latter attracting a little over 21% of the television audience.

Two of NOVA’s most watched productions, “Hell’s Kitchen” and “Your Face Sounds Familiar”, also beat their own best results over the years, while all key primetime productions – “Power Couple”, “Renovation” and the central newscast – registered significant lead ahead of the second-ranked television in the respective timeslot.

Figures in NOVA’s second main target group, the 18-59 demographic, are similar.

The success of the spring season is backed by the professional work of NOVA’s team, the producers, with whom the media produced high-quality formats for yet another year, the support of the partners and the audience trust. NOVA will continue to offer top-notch, versatile TV content, maintaining a high level of production standards.