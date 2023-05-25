"I am ready to serve out my term in office for the sake of the Bulgarian citizens and the people," Prosecutor General Ivan Geshev told journalists in Parliament, asked whether he was prepared to step up.

To a question whether he sees a link between an explosion in front of his car on May 1 and Thursday's media reports that Krasimir "Karo" Kamenov and his family have been murdered in Cape Town, he pointed out: "I think I was adamant back two years ago that what is going on and what is being done to the Bulgarian prosecution service and judiciary would lead and has already led to a boom of crime."

A little over a month ago, Geshev implicated Kamenov as part of a conspiracy against him. Karo was notorious as part of the VIS strong-arm group and was charged in his absence with contracting the murder of a former senior policeman in early 2022. Since late April, Kamenov has been wanted by an Interpol Red Notice for murder threat, extortion and murder.