Police officers have detained 43 foreign nationals without documents travelling on a van near Sofia early Sunday, the Interior Ministry reported. The men, who were travelling in the cargo compartment, said they were Afghani nationals.
Six of the migrants were taken to hospital.
The driver and his companion, both Bulgarian nationals known to the law enforcement authorities, were detained for up to 24 hours on police warrants. The investigation on the case is ongoing.
Източник: BTA