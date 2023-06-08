A new program record for NOVA was reported in May. According to last month's peoplemetric data for Bulgaria, the broadcaster, part of the Nova Broadcasting Group portfolio, registered an audience share among the active age population (18-49 years) of 31.3%. The result improves the absolute record in the history of NOVA reached in March this year.

In the past month another record has been improved - the difference to the second TV in the ranking is now over 10 points.

The results were similar among NOVA's other main target group - viewers aged 18-59.

NOVA has already launched its summer program with premiere episodes of the beloved cooking show "Fish on the cake" and rich movie content. The action series "Crime Paradise", which viewers watch every Wednesday, Thursday and Friday at 21:00, made its debut on Bulgarian air. From 24 June, the Bulgarian audience will be able to watch at the same time slot the hit crime series nominated for the prestigious Emmy TV Awards - "The Rookie". Among the titles in the summer programming schedule are the compelling series "FBI" and "Private Eyes".