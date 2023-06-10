Photo: iStock
That shows data of real estate agents
Almost a quarter of a million real estate purchase and sale transactions were made in Bulgaria during the past year. Now nine out of 10 Bulgarians have their own home, real estate agents say.
They have registered an increase in the number of Bulgarians investing in property abroad, with 10,000 Bulgarians having purchased real estate in Greece in the past ten years.
There is a tendency of buying properties in Dubai as well. The market there is flexible.