There is no data of pollution along Bulgaria’s Black Sea coastline after the destruction of Nova Kakhovka dam on the Dnipro river in Ukraine. That was announced by the government's press service on Saturday.

The Ministry of Environment and Water has enhanced monitoring, tracing the impact on the Black Sea of the waters along the course of the Dnipro. Monitoring data shows that, at this time, no excess levels have been ascertained of the indicators monitored – petroleum products, metals, the radionuclides caesium-137 and tritium.

There is pollution only in the region of Odessa, and the Bulgarian Ministry of Environment and Water has assigned the mathematical modelling of the potential spread of the spill towards the Bulgarian portion of the Black Sea coast.