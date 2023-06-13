State of emergency has been declared in several towns and villages in Nothewestern Bulgaria because of torrential rains and floods. No casualties have been reported.

Infrastructure has been destroyed in the municipalities of Berkovitsa, Georgi Damyanovo and Montana. In some parts there are power outages. Berkovitsa was hit hardest – private homes, two kindergartens, a school and the police station were flooded.

The government is taking urgent measures to protect the population. The Bulgarian army joins the efforts for overcoming the consequences. Military personnel will use specialized equipment to render the people the necessary help and will join the efforts to clean up the regions of Berkovitsa that have been affected worst.