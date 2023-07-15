The website of the National Assembly is now operational again, e-Government Minister Aleksander Yolovski said for NOVA on Saturday.

The source of the cyber attack is currently being investigated, the minister added.

On Friday evening, Continue the Change-Democratic Bulgaria MP Ivaylo Mirchev reported on Facebook that the official website of Bulgaria’s National Assembly has come under Russian hacker attack. According to Mirchev, the reason behind the attack is Bulgaria’s potential help for Ukraine with armoured vehicles.

A BTA check showed that the website of Parliament could not be reached for a while, then it was available for a few minutes, but then it was inaccessible again.