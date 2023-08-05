Saturday will be sunny and hot in Bulgaria. Maximum temperatures will be between 34°C and 39°C, lower - along the Black Sea coast, in Sofia - 34°C.

In the evening, under the influence of a cold atmospheric front approaching from the west, clouds will begin to develop, and on the night of Sunday in Western and Central Bulgaria, there will be short-term precipitation with thunderstorms. Hail is also expected.

It will be sunny and warm in the mountains on Saturday. The maximum temperature at an altitude of 1,200 m will be around 30°C, at 2,000 m - around 22°C. On the night of Sunday, initially in the massifs of Western, and after midnight in Central Bulgaria, there will be short-term precipitation with thunderstorms.

Mostly sunny weather is expected tomorrow along the Bulgarian Black Sea coast. The maximum temperatures will be between 27°C and 29°C, and the sea water – 24°C-26°C.

Moist and relatively cold air will invade the Balkans from the northwest. In the western half of the peninsula it will become cloudy and there will be showers, thunderstorms will develop and there will be hail. It will remain sunny and hot over the eastern half of the peninsula and in the southern regions of Greece. It will be 38 in Athens °C,in Bucharest – 36°C, in Istanbul – 32°C, in Belgrade – 28°C.

In the Iberian Peninsula it will be mostly sunny and temperatures will rise. It will rain in Central Europe. Cumulus-rain clouds will develop on the Apennine Peninsula and it will rain and thunder in many places. The weather will be mostly cloudy with rain on the Scandinavian Peninsula. In most areas of Eastern Europe, the weather will be sunny and temperatures will be high.