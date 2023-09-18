According to initial information on Monday morning, at about 5:15, a security guard at a business centre in Sofia reported to the police that three masked men jumped the fence of the facility carrying some luggage.

Police teams were dispatched to the scene and chased two of them on foot, while the third suspect, a 15-year-old boy, got on a bus of the public transport, to be apprehended shortly after.

As the chase continued, one of the officers fired a shot and wounded one of the fugitives, an 18-year-old, who was immediately taken to a hospital, and later died of his wounds the Interior Ministry told BTA.

In pursuit of the two fugitives, warning shots were fired in a safe direction, but the fugitives did not stop. Another shot was then fired, wounding one.