The dismantling of the Monument to the Soviet Army in Sofia has officially begun on Tuesday, Sofia Regional Governor Vyara Todeva announced.

In her words, the scaffolding around the monument is to be completed, after which the dismantling of the tallest figures will begin. "Then everything will be sorted and inventory will be made on the spot", Todeva explained. She added that there were serious cracks in the figures.

"We are planning to restore them. After that the figures will be exhibited at the Museum of Socialist Art, or at another suitable site", Todeva underlined.

The activities have provoked a protest in the center of the capital city. Demonstrators blocked the Eagles’ Bridge for half an hour onTuesday afternoon. Earlier, in an attempt to cross the fences around the monument, the MP from "BSP for Bulgaria" Georgi Svilenski was slightly injured. The party’s leader Korneliya Ninova claimed that her colleague was pushed by a representative of Sofia’s municipal administration.